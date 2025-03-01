VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Plans Dividend of $0.05

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0521 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.85. 48,514 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.64.

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

