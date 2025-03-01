Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0571 per share on Friday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.00459.
Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Trading Up 3.8 %
Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,733 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.10.
Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Company Profile
