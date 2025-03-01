Head-To-Head Contrast: ING Groep (NYSE:ING) & Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) and Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ING Groep and Oxford Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ING Groep 28.30% 11.81% 0.61% Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of ING Groep shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Oxford Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ING Groep 0 3 0 1 2.50 Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ING Groep and Oxford Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ING Groep and Oxford Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ING Groep $22.62 billion 2.74 $6.92 billion $2.14 8.28 Oxford Bank $57.89 million 1.49 $9.96 million $4.06 8.62

ING Groep has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank. ING Groep is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxford Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ING Groep has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ING Groep beats Oxford Bank on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ING Groep

(Get Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts. It also offers business lending products; SME loans; consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans and other consumer lending loans; and mortgages. In addition, the company provides working capital solutions; debt and equity market solutions; various loans; payments; and cash management, trade and corporate finance, and treasury services, as well as savings, investment, insurance, and digital banking services. It serves individual customers, corporate clients, and financial institutions. ING Groep N.V. was founded in 1762 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Oxford Bank

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit. It also offers cash management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, payroll, overdraft protection, wire transfer, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit box and interactive teller machine services; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; and insurance products. The company operates its branches in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Ortonville, Oxford, and Oakland. Oxford Bank Corporation was founded in 1884 and is based in Oxford, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.