iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0551 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance
IBMQ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.39. 91,334 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF
