Head to Head Comparison: Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) & C3is (NASDAQ:CISS)

Profitability

This table compares Top Ships and C3is’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top Ships N/A N/A N/A C3is 5.74% 19.35% 11.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Top Ships shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of C3is shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Top Ships shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Top Ships and C3is”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top Ships $83.87 million 0.33 $6.07 million N/A N/A C3is $45.18 million 0.00 $9.29 million $58.20 0.01

Risk & Volatility

C3is has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Top Ships.

Top Ships has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C3is has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

C3is beats Top Ships on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Top Ships

Top Ships Inc. owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company’s tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

About C3is

C3is Inc. offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil. C3is Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

