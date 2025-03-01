Analysts Set AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) PT at GBX 7,542.80

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,542.80 ($94.85).

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.76) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

LON AZN opened at £119.70 ($150.53) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,670 ($121.60) and a fifty-two week high of £133.88 ($168.36). The stock has a market cap of £230.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of £111.51 and a 200-day moving average of £114.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.83.

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

