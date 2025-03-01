Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 9,300.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Poxel Price Performance

Poxel stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Poxel has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.

Get Poxel alerts:

Poxel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Poxel SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel treatments for metabolic diseases, type 2 diabetes, and liver diseases. The company's lead product is TWYMEEG (Imeglimin), an oral drug candidate that targets mitochondrial dysfunction and approved for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Poxel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poxel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.