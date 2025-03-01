Short Interest in Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Expands By 5,800.0%

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 5,800.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:CTTMF opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. Catena Media has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $0.62.
