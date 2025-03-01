Short Interest in Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Expands By 5,800.0%

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 5,800.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Catena Media Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CTTMF opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. Catena Media has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $0.62.

About Catena Media

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides affiliation marketing services for operators of online sports betting and casino platforms in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Casino and Sports. The Casino segment provides content, insights, and offers that connect people interested in slots, poker, blackjack, and other casino games with platform operators.

