Head-To-Head Contrast: MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) vs. Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) and MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of MARA shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of MARA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bit Digital and MARA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 2 1 3.33 MARA 0 6 4 0 2.40

Volatility & Risk

Bit Digital currently has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 157.45%. MARA has a consensus price target of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 84.39%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than MARA.

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.88, meaning that its stock price is 388% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MARA has a beta of 5.76, meaning that its stock price is 476% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bit Digital and MARA”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $98.00 million 3.85 -$13.89 million $0.06 41.00 MARA $656.38 million 7.20 $261.17 million $1.36 10.24

MARA has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital. MARA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bit Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and MARA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital -2.75% -5.69% -4.82% MARA 27.48% -8.40% -6.92%

Summary

Bit Digital beats MARA on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MARA

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc. in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.