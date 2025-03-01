Reviewing Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) & Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Triple P shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Triple P’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation N/A -40.06% -35.59% Triple P N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Aurora Innovation has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triple P has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Triple P”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $68.00 million 186.07 -$748.00 million ($0.47) -15.47 Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Triple P has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Innovation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aurora Innovation and Triple P, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 1 3 2 0 2.17 Triple P 0 0 0 0 0.00

Aurora Innovation currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.59%. Given Triple P’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Triple P is more favorable than Aurora Innovation.

Summary

Triple P beats Aurora Innovation on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Innovation



Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Triple P



Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

