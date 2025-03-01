Comparing Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) & Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG)

Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG – Get Free Report) and Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.3% of Corebridge Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Corebridge Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Federal Life Group has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corebridge Financial has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Corebridge Financial $19.06 billion 1.01 $2.23 billion $3.78 9.18

This table compares Federal Life Group and Corebridge Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Corebridge Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Life Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Federal Life Group and Corebridge Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Life Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Corebridge Financial 0 2 13 0 2.87

Corebridge Financial has a consensus target price of $37.29, suggesting a potential upside of 7.42%. Given Corebridge Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corebridge Financial is more favorable than Federal Life Group.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Life Group and Corebridge Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A Corebridge Financial 11.39% 22.69% 0.74%

Summary

Corebridge Financial beats Federal Life Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Life Group

(Get Free Report)

Federal Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products in the United States. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement insurance products. The company offers its products through independent agents. Federal Life Group, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Federal Life Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Insurance Capital Group, LLC.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, private placement variable universal life and annuities products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. Corebridge Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

