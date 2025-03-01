Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.8 %

MAA opened at $168.29 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $123.73 and a fifty-two week high of $169.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.16 and its 200 day moving average is $156.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 135.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.