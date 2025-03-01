Linscomb Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 157,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 56.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 74,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $25.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

