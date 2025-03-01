Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service decreased its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 326,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,680 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Veralto were worth $33,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLTO. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Veralto by 2,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veralto by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $59,206.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,964.50. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,795.60. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,366. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $99.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.70. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $85.70 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Veralto’s payout ratio is 13.17%.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

