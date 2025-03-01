Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Senior Officer Sells C$237,321.50 in Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Chester See sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.92, for a total value of C$237,321.50.
Lundin Gold Price Performance
Shares of LUG stock opened at C$39.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.29. Lundin Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$15.40 and a one year high of C$41.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.23.
Lundin Gold Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.06%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Lundin Gold Company Profile
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
