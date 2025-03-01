Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 328 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 654.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on IR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of IR opened at $84.95 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.71 and a 52-week high of $106.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average is $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

