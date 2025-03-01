Henry James International Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,638 Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in ARM by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in ARM by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.
ARM Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $131.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.95. The stock has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.56. Arm Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $85.61 and a 52-week high of $188.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ARM Company Profile
Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.
