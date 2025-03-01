Sage Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $514,000 Investment in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Creative Planning increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $5,150,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 183.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 5,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $74,661.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 178,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,553.49. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ABR opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 35.68, a current ratio of 37.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $15.94.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $262.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.54%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

