Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.13 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 36,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,742,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

