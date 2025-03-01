Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 3.1% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $456,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.77.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $293.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $385.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,226,491.76. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

