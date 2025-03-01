Sage Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 579.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $678,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,606,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,603,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE WTM opened at $1,846.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,891.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,854.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.45. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,665.71 and a 1 year high of $2,023.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Articles

