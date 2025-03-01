Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) is Henry James International Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 400.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 523,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418,578 shares during the quarter. Sony Group makes up 4.0% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $11,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in Sony Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sony Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $25.64.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

