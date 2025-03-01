Sage Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,389 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Regions Financial by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Regions Financial by 29.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on RF shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

RF stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

