Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,092 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 659.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Republic Bancorp

In related news, EVP John T. Rippy sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $203,381.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,698.95. The trade was a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Feaster sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $93,386.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,303 shares in the company, valued at $285,805.26. This represents a 24.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of RBCAA opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.04. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.22). Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.05%.

Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Republic Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

