Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,021 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 54.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in US Foods by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USFD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,770. This trade represents a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $71.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $73.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

