CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday,RTT News reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CBZ stock opened at $78.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.95. CBIZ has a one year low of $62.65 and a one year high of $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 6,335.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

