CIBC Raises ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$59.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACO.X. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ATCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.70.

Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$47.08 on Friday. ATCO has a 12-month low of C$35.56 and a 12-month high of C$50.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63. The company has a market cap of C$4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$47.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.99.

In other ATCO news, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell bought 10,550 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$47.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,689.15. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$49.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$246,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,950 shares of company stock worth $1,108,539. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Atco Ltd is a Canadian holding company that offers gas, electric, and infrastructure solutions. The largest subsidiary of the company is Canadian utilities, which operates natural gas, electricity, and logistical services. Atco’s primary segments include Structures and Logistics; Utilities; Energy Infrastructure; Neltume Ports and Corporate and Other.

