Amalgamated Bank Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $461,059,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $359,480,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.4% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,519,000 after acquiring an additional 31,540 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,246.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 346,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,737,000 after acquiring an additional 335,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.9% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 321,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,143,000 after acquiring an additional 81,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.22.

Shares of ULTA opened at $366.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.12. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

