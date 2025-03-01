Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,866,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $149,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 130,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Quartz Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $82.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

