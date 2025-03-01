Raymond James Issues Positive Forecast for Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Price

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.00.

Shares of EFN opened at C$28.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$21.20 and a 52-week high of C$30.49.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$1,009,920.00. Also, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 2,500 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.78 per share, with a total value of C$71,950.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,550 shares of company stock valued at $445,872. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

