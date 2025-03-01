Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at CIBC

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.21.

Northland Power stock opened at C$19.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.08. The company has a market cap of C$5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$16.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is -219.84%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

