WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 341.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 258,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,420,000 after buying an additional 199,975 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 142.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 17,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 192,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,777,000 after purchasing an additional 120,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WESCO International from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.88.

WESCO International Stock Performance

WESCO International stock opened at $180.68 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.06 and a fifty-two week high of $216.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.01.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.07). WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 3.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4538 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

