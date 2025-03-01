QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $6.65 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,707,000 after acquiring an additional 859,333 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,751,000 after buying an additional 570,703 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at about $42,810,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 48.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,415,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,171,000 after buying an additional 461,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 164.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 718,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,983,000 after buying an additional 446,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $81.75 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $68.21 and a one year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 91.02%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

