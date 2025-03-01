LUCE Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $9.81 Million (LUCE)

LUCE (LUCE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, LUCE has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One LUCE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. LUCE has a total market capitalization of $9.81 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of LUCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84,457.44 or 0.99878770 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,179.43 or 0.99550004 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

LUCE Profile

LUCE’s total supply is 999,999,996 tokens. LUCE’s official website is pump.fun/cbdcxko9qavr9hfshgpebg3zekoraed7w1jfq2o3pump.

Buying and Selling LUCE

According to CryptoCompare, “LUCE (LUCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. LUCE has a current supply of 999,999,996. The last known price of LUCE is 0.00980515 USD and is up 11.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $5,705,592.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/CBdCxKo9QavR9hfShgpEBG3zekorAeD7W1jfq2o3pump.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUCE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

