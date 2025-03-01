Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 460 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $14,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,291,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 34.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,827,000 after buying an additional 102,436 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 624.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at about $631,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 target price (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $340.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $332.04 and a 1-year high of $481.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.24 and a 200-day moving average of $411.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

