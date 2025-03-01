Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 85 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,911 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.6% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

Boeing Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $174.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $206.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.74.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.