SVB Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 73,880 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $16,689,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Honeywell International by 884.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,866,000 after buying an additional 1,574,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,479 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 320.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 858,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,890,000 after purchasing an additional 654,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,527,867,000 after purchasing an additional 631,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 31,710.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,442,000 after purchasing an additional 593,297 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $212.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.57 and its 200-day moving average is $215.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.75 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

