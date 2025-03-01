IFP Advisors Inc Has $484,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,789,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,062,000 after purchasing an additional 178,999 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 125.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $132.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.36 and its 200 day moving average is $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $314.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $145.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

