IFP Advisors Inc Has $493,000 Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Onsemi by 25.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Onsemi by 3,587.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 22,746 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Onsemi by 24.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Onsemi by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Onsemi by 23.6% during the third quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $46.04 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.60.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ON. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Onsemi from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Onsemi from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.12.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

