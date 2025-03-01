Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,785,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,527,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $134,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Sanofi by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sanofi by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,172,000 after acquiring an additional 399,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 1,017.9% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $54.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $138.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $58.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.61.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

