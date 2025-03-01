Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,511,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,166 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $131,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOC. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,548,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $794,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOC opened at $20.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 348.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

