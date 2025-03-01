Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) CEO Jennifer Honeycutt Sells 10,414 Shares

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $1,045,044.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,486,173.60. The trade was a 9.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $99.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $85.70 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.70.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,028,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Veralto by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,602,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after buying an additional 1,794,992 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,058,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Veralto by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,923,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,928,000 after buying an additional 1,009,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,888,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.55.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

