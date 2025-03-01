William Blair Estimates SoundThinking FY2026 Earnings

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of SoundThinking in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. SoundThinking has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.84 million, a P/E ratio of -136.91 and a beta of 1.18.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.30). SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.65 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,354,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SoundThinking by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 727,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after buying an additional 141,630 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 362,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 130,913 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SoundThinking by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 142,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 53,888 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $209,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,971.45. This represents a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 5,933 shares of SoundThinking stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $68,882.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,186.14. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,350 shares of company stock worth $308,032 over the last ninety days. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

