Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $150.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $102.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.17.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,739,678.58. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 937,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,418,186 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,272,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 620,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after buying an additional 50,304 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Finally, Enclave Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

