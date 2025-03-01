Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,781,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,360,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,329,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $825,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,436 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,410 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,105,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,239,000 after acquiring an additional 565,745 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total transaction of $9,349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 944,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,263,808.16. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total transaction of $560,552.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,767.32. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,568 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,355. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $194.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.46 and a 200 day moving average of $168.00. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $115.79 and a one year high of $219.98.
Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.98%.
Williams-Sonoma Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Williams-Sonoma
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.