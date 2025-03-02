3,908 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock opened at $929.56 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,038.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $982.80. The company has a market cap of $191.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total value of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,252.20. The trade was a 28.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,654.28. This trade represents a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

