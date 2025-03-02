Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 908,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,308 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $51,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS COWZ opened at $57.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

