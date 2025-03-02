635,075 Shares in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Purchased by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 635,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,384,000. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares accounts for approximately 0.8% of SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Commons Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000.

Shares of TMF opened at $46.58 on Friday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.33.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

