Versor Investments LP Sells 2,400 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Versor Investments LP lessened its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 6,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BHE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $271,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,173 shares in the company, valued at $18,947,418.63. This represents a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 1.1 %

BHE opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.99. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $52.57.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

