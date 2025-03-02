SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $13.73 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 263,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,725,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $58.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.96.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

